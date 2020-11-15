Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas pose with diyas as they celebrate Diwali in London: ‘From our family to yours’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 10:23 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in London. The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their many fans. Sharing a picture with Nick, Priyanka wrote: “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours.

The picture showed Priyanka and Nick holding a lit diya in their hands as they posed together. She posted a similar picture as her Instagram story as well. It showed her floral printed gold and orange sari. Nick was seen wearing an all-black combination with a colourful floral embroidery jacket.

Priyanka may live in the US with her American husband but she always celebrates all festivals. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, she posted another set of pictures, in a bright red sari. Sharing them, she wrote: “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas.” In one of the those pictures, she stood with a thali in hand and imposing relief of Lord Shiva, deep in meditation and in pristine white, behind her. The second was a rather romantic picture of the couple.

This year on Holi, the couple was in India. This was before the coronavirus pandemic related lockdown came into force. Sharing a picture, as the couple enjoyed the festival of colours, she had written: “We have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

Prior to that, she had shared more pictures after attending Holi party in Mumbai and had written: “And that’s how it’s done! #Holi2020 @nickjonas #HoliHell.”

On the work front, the actor has her hands full with work. She was recently in Germany for the shoot of her film, Matrix 4. Her Netflix film, The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao is scheduled to release in January next year. It is Ramin Bahrani directorial. She also has Robert Rodriguez’s kids’ superhero film, We Can Be Heroes.

She also has three projects in development at Amazon -- Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden; and Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela.

