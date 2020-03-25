e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra asks WHO experts about coronavirus spread, American screenwriter Terrence McNally dies of complications

Priyanka Chopra asks WHO experts about coronavirus spread, American screenwriter Terrence McNally dies of complications

From Priyanka Chopra holding a live chat with WHO experts to clear misconceptions about coronavirus to American screenwriter Terrence McNally’s death due to coronavirus complications, here are the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are the latest updates from the world of entertainment.
Here are the latest updates from the world of entertainment.
         

Is coronavirus airborne? Does heat kill it?: Priyanka Chopra asks WHO chiefs questions about Covid-19

Actor Priyanka Chopra took part in a live conversation with WHO General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Technical Lead for Covid-19 on Tuesday. She has shared the entire conversation on Instagram. She captioned her post, “There is so much information circulating about Covid-19. And right now we’re all searching for clarity.

(Read full story here)

American screenwriter Terrence McNally dies of coronavirus complications, was a lung cancer survivor

Terrence McNally, a revered American playwright, librettist and screenwriter whose long career earned him four Tony awards and an Emmy, died Tuesday following coronavirus complications. He was 81 years old. McNally’s publicist said in a statement sent to AFP that the esteemed artist was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He died while hospitalized in Florida.

(Read full story here)

PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown: Rangoli Chandel hails ‘path-breaking action’, Taapsee Pannu says ‘let’s do this’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, March 24, night, urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. He also announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to curb community transmission of the virus. Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the Prime Minister’s decision. Anupam Kher was among the first to respond to PM’s speech and shared a folded hands emoji on Twitter.

(Read full story here)

Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Lisa Ray has shared an adorable video as her twin daughters Soleil and Sufi learn to wash their hands under the guidance of their father in the time of coronavirus outbreak. The one and a half-year-olds can be seen washing their hands together and saying in excitement “wash wash clean clean.”

(Read full story here)

‘My grandmother is 70, mother is type 1 diabetic’: Emma Watson lists reasons she’s staying at home

Actor Emma Watson has urged her fans to stay at home, and has shared the reasons why she is staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Harry Potter actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding up a placard with the reasons written on them.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
States enforce coronavirus lockdown norms, stay home or face a prison term
States enforce coronavirus lockdown norms, stay home or face a prison term
Coronavirus Update: Delhi does better job of staying locked down on Day 2
Coronavirus Update: Delhi does better job of staying locked down on Day 2
Production suspensions to cost auto industry an estimated Rs 2,300 crore daily
Production suspensions to cost auto industry an estimated Rs 2,300 crore daily
Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Top 5 World Cup finals: From England’s ‘draw’ to India slaying Windies
Top 5 World Cup finals: From England’s ‘draw’ to India slaying Windies
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateIndia LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news