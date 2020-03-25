Priyanka Chopra asks WHO experts about coronavirus spread, American screenwriter Terrence McNally dies of complications

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:36 IST

Is coronavirus airborne? Does heat kill it?: Priyanka Chopra asks WHO chiefs questions about Covid-19

Actor Priyanka Chopra took part in a live conversation with WHO General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Technical Lead for Covid-19 on Tuesday. She has shared the entire conversation on Instagram. She captioned her post, “There is so much information circulating about Covid-19. And right now we’re all searching for clarity.

American screenwriter Terrence McNally dies of coronavirus complications, was a lung cancer survivor

Terrence McNally, a revered American playwright, librettist and screenwriter whose long career earned him four Tony awards and an Emmy, died Tuesday following coronavirus complications. He was 81 years old. McNally’s publicist said in a statement sent to AFP that the esteemed artist was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He died while hospitalized in Florida.

PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown: Rangoli Chandel hails ‘path-breaking action’, Taapsee Pannu says ‘let’s do this’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, March 24, night, urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. He also announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to curb community transmission of the virus. Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the Prime Minister’s decision. Anupam Kher was among the first to respond to PM’s speech and shared a folded hands emoji on Twitter.

Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Lisa Ray has shared an adorable video as her twin daughters Soleil and Sufi learn to wash their hands under the guidance of their father in the time of coronavirus outbreak. The one and a half-year-olds can be seen washing their hands together and saying in excitement “wash wash clean clean.”

‘My grandmother is 70, mother is type 1 diabetic’: Emma Watson lists reasons she’s staying at home

Actor Emma Watson has urged her fans to stay at home, and has shared the reasons why she is staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Harry Potter actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding up a placard with the reasons written on them.

