Priyanka Chopra changes name on Instagram, reacts to being included in Forbes list of most powerful women

Priyanka Chopra has changed her name on Instagram to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor married singer/actor Nick Jonas in a lavish five-day event in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. While her handle remains the same - @PriyankaChopra - her name above the bio appears to have been changed.

Priyanka, who has over 30 million followers on Instagram, debuted her new name on Thursday. Unlike Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, however, Nick’s name remains unchanged.

The actor also shared a post on Thursday celebrating her inclusion in Forbes magazine’s list of the 100 most powerful women of 2018. “Thank you Forbes! Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive and illustrious list of Power Women in the world for the second time. It’s a reminder to stay hungry, keep pushing the status quo and continuing to do what I love. And on that note... back to work.” Priyanka was ranked number 94 on the list, which is topped by German chancellor Angela Merkel and has four Indians.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in accordance with Christian and Hindu traditions on December 1 and 2. They also held a wedding reception in New Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, among others. “Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Wishing you a happy married life,” the PM’s official Twitter account posted.

The couple was also involved in their first post-wedding controversy when an opinion piece published by The Cut called her a ‘global scam artist’ who’d conned Jonas into marrying her. The piece was met with vitriol online, led by Sonam Kapoor and Nick’s brother Joe, and Joe’s fiance, Sophie Turner. The Cut apologised and took the piece down.

Priyanka also responded to the article, saying she did not want to react to such “random things”. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t even want to react or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can’t disturb it.”

Forbes on Wednesday unveiled their list of the 100 richest Indian celebrities, which was topped by Salman Khan for the third year in a row.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 18:32 IST