Priyanka Chopra shares post wedding plans with husband Nick Jonas, says ‘We definitely want kids’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding and reception have been keeping their fans busy with latest updates and now the couple has opened up about their plans in an interview with People. Priyanka says they definitely want kids, but at the right time while Nick wants to enjoy the honeymoon phase they are in right now.

Speaking of starting a family together, Priyanka said, “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances. We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.” Nick, on the other hand, said, “Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.”

The two have also made a pact to “to speak multiple times a day and try and not go more than two weeks without seeing each other,” as both of them travel across the world for work. Priyanka said, “Distance can be hard on any relationship, but it has actually made us that much closer.”

The two have also decided to prioritise each other in everything they do. “And make every day special whether together or apart,” as Nick said in the interview.

Speaking of the two different ceremonies that they were part of, Priyanka said, “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

The two tied the knot in an elaborate 5-day ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They also hosted a reception in Delhi recently and are expected to host a reception in Mumbai soon.

