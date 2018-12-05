Priyanka Chopra reveals the most special moment from her wedding to Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan in the presence of their family and friends over the weekend. The pictures from the wedding ceremonies had fans on social media going gaga over the new couple. Priyanka spoke to NDTV about her wedding on Wednesday and revealed the the most special moment from it: When ‘the curtains opened and I saw him at the altar’. In the video shared by People magazine, we could notice Nick getting emotional at the sight of Priyanka walking down the aisle.

Priyanka said, “The most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him at the altar and life was okay in that moment.” Talking about life after marriage she said, “Women are always expected to have to shift their focus after love or marriage, but Nick didn’t expect me to do that. I’ve never had a guy who has said be ambitious and do what you want to do.”

Speaking of her outfits at both the Hindu and Christian weddings, designed by Sabyasachi and Ralph Lauren, she said that it was not about fashion but a personal choice. She said, “I wanted something unique. Both the dresses- red and white - were personalised for me... I wanted the longest veil in the world and I got that. The outfits were personal choices.”

Speaking of love, The Sky is Pink actor said, “Don’t focus your energy so much on what people think of you, or what society says. Focus more on what your loved ones think of you. If we lived more in reality, life is really fairly simple. She also said that the groom’s side was more in number than the bride’s at the wedding and they were well prepared for an Indian wedding.

Priyanka and Nick had a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies followed by a reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The couple is also expected to host receptions in the US and Mumbai for their friends from the industry.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 21:05 IST