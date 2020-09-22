Priyanka Chopra, Kate Winslet to lend voices to unscripted HBO Max series: ‘Excited to join such an amazing group’

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is joining a bunch of big Hollywood names for a new project. The actor will lend her voice to an episode of A Word of Calm, an HBO Max series produced in collaboration with the Calm app.

Priyanka, Kate Winslet, Lucy Liu, Keanu Reeves, Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Cilian Murphy will all lend their voices for half-an-hour episodes each. The series will promote stress-relief and will show the actors narrating a story in their soothing voices while calming imagery plays on the screen.

Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, "A World Of Calm." Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020

Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote in a tweet that she was ‘excited’ about the project. “Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, A World Of Calm. Coming Oct 1st,” she wrote.

HBO’s official statement about the series read: ‘Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind. Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.’

Priyanka has multiple Bollywood and Hollywood projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning book, The White Tiger. Actor Rajkummar Rao is also a part of the film. Priyanka also has We Could Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriquez and co-starring Pedro Pascal. She has two Amazon projects--Citadel with the Russo Brother, co-starring Richard Madden and her dance reality show, Sangeet. The latter is inspired by her own sangeet ceremony during her 2018 wedding with Nick Jonas. Nick will also be a part of the show. Priyanka will also play Maa Anand Sheela in a film based on the infamous deputy of Osho.

