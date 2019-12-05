e-paper
Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Priyanka Chopra leads IMDB’s Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television list

Priyanka Chopra is a successful star like known other - she is now topmost ranked celebrity in the IMDB’s top 10 Indian and television stars’ list.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:00 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra attends the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at The Atrium on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in New York.
Priyanka Chopra attends the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at The Atrium on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the number one position in IMDB’s Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television list. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

The actors appearing on the list are those who consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro weekly STARmeter chart throughout the year. Actor Disha Patani, who was seen in Bharat, is at number two in the list, while War star Hrithik Roshan in on third position. Kiara Advani is the fourth celebrity to have maximum page views across the year. Superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are on number five and six, respectively.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan on being beaten by Akshay Kumar at box office: ‘How good would I be if I didn’t have friends better than me’

Salman’s Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif has occupied the eighth position, while Alia Bhatt is on number seven. New entrants in the list, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala, are on number nine and 10, respectively.

