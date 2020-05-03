Priyanka Chopra lifts niece Krishna instead of dumbbells in adorable workout video, says ‘no gym, no problem’

bollywood

With gyms across the globe shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are finding creative ways to keep in shape. Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her innovative home workout, featuring her niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian. “No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti,” the actor wrote in her caption.

In the adorable video, which has already garnered nearly 3.5 million views on Instagram, Priyanka is seen lying on the couch and lifting her niece instead of dumbbells. “The best kind of workout,” one user commented. “THIS IS THE CUTEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN,” another wrote.

Priyanka is quarantining with her singer husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. In a recent interview with Vogue, she said that she was getting piano lessons from him.

“I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day. He’s an in-house piano teacher, an in-house physical trainer, and an in-house writing partner—it’s good. I’ve taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing! But I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it,” she said.

Recently, Priyanka lent her support to teen activist Greta Thunberg’s campaign with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and urged her followers to contribute towards the relief of ‘vulnerable children’ who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka also announced a contribution of $100,000 in total to women ‘rising above everything’ during these tough times. She has also teamed up with a footwear brand to donate 20,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers in India and the US.

Apart from this, Priyanka and Nick made contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Unicef, Give India, Doctors Without Borders, International Association for Human Values and Goonj, among other relief funds.

