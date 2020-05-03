e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra lifts niece Krishna instead of dumbbells in adorable workout video, says ‘no gym, no problem’

Priyanka Chopra lifts niece Krishna instead of dumbbells in adorable workout video, says ‘no gym, no problem’

In the absence of gym equipment, Priyanka Chopra was seen lifting her niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian. See her adorable workout video here.

bollywood Updated: May 03, 2020 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra shared a cute home workout video featuring her niece.
Priyanka Chopra shared a cute home workout video featuring her niece.
         

With gyms across the globe shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are finding creative ways to keep in shape. Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her innovative home workout, featuring her niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian. “No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti,” the actor wrote in her caption.

In the adorable video, which has already garnered nearly 3.5 million views on Instagram, Priyanka is seen lying on the couch and lifting her niece instead of dumbbells. “The best kind of workout,” one user commented. “THIS IS THE CUTEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN,” another wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka is quarantining with her singer husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. In a recent interview with Vogue, she said that she was getting piano lessons from him.

“I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day. He’s an in-house piano teacher, an in-house physical trainer, and an in-house writing partner—it’s good. I’ve taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing! But I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it,” she said.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC 12: ‘There can be a break on everything in life, but not your dreams’

Recently, Priyanka lent her support to teen activist Greta Thunberg’s campaign with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and urged her followers to contribute towards the relief of ‘vulnerable children’ who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka also announced a contribution of $100,000 in total to women ‘rising above everything’ during these tough times. She has also teamed up with a footwear brand to donate 20,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers in India and the US.

Apart from this, Priyanka and Nick made contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Unicef, Give India, Doctors Without Borders, International Association for Human Values and Goonj, among other relief funds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark today, death toll at 1,301
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark today, death toll at 1,301
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news