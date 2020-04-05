e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi for acknowledging her donation: ‘We are strongest together’

Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi for acknowledging her donation: ‘We are strongest together’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made donations to PM Cares and several other organisations to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India and the US.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra has thanked PM Modi and her fans.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he acknowledged her efforts and donation towards the coronavirus relief fund. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka replied to his tweet and also thanked the fans who made donations to combat the pandemic.

The PM had tweeted on Saturday, “Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES.” Priyanka replied, “Thank you shri @narendramodi . We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause.”

 

Priyanka is currently in the US with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. They are in self-isolation at their Los Angeles home. USA is among the worst hit countries in the world and has registered the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases .

Together, Priyanka and Nick made donations to multiple charities and organisations. Priyanka took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-Cares Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj, among many others.

“These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” she wrote. “Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund.”

Priyanka thanked the organisations and added: “They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

