Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave for a Goa vacation with Parineeti Chopra. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is making sure rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas has a good time on his trip to India. After giving him a warm welcome in Mumbai with her friends and family, they are now off to Goa for a beach vacation.

The actor and the singer will be joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra at the holiday destination. They were all spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday as they arrived to catch their flight. See their pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Siddharth Chopra at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Parineeti Chopra at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

On Friday night, Priyanka hosted a dinner for Nick, which also served as a house-warming party for her plush new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti were also a part of the celebration.

That same night, Nick seemed to have made their relationship official on social media. In a video that he shared on his Instagram story, Priyanka’s smile is seen getting bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas.

His caption was ‘her’ followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this month, Priyanka met the singer’s extended family at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.

They arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.

