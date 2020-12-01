e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra remembers her Miss World crowning moment: ‘20 years ago today, this happened’, see pic

Priyanka Chopra remembers her Miss World crowning moment: ‘20 years ago today, this happened’, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to dial up nostalgia as she went back in time to recall the moment in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In 2000, Priyanka Chopra won Miss India title and later was crowned Miss World.
In 2000, Priyanka Chopra won Miss India title and later was crowned Miss World.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to post a picture full of nostalgia. She recalled her Miss World crowning moment on the day it had happened 20 years ago.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “20 years ago, today... this happened!! #MissWorld2000.” It was screengrab on the exact moment when she was crowned Miss World. The video had originally been shared by her team’s Instagram handle. The handle had written, sharing the video clip: “On this day, 20 years ago, an 18-year-old @priyankachopra from Bareilly with big dreams in her eyes mesmerized the globe with her beauty and confidence and won the Miss World Title... #20in2020 #MissWorld #20YearsOfPriyankaChopra.” It showed a nervous but happy Priyanka reacting to the moment.

Priyanka is crowned Miss World 2000.
Priyanka is crowned Miss World 2000.
 

Priyanka has often spoken this particular life-changing incident of her life. Only recently, she had shared a hilarious video clip where her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra had said how she had reacted to her daughter’s win. Dr Chopra recalled how she said the “stupidest thing” ever. She said: “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies’.”

Also read: ‘Shameless’: Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests, says ‘baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi’

Priyanka had an equally interesting story to narrate about winning Miss India title earlier that year. She said she was meant to return home and appear for her exams. On completing 20 years in entertainment business, Priyanka had shared a video from her Miss India winning moment in which she said how she was never meant to win. She had a train booked as she was to go back home and give her board exams. Priyanka explained how she was only 16 at that time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
Four sites in India get World Heritage Irrigation Structure tag
Four sites in India get World Heritage Irrigation Structure tag
Audi to put its latest electric SUV to the test in gruelling rally event
Audi to put its latest electric SUV to the test in gruelling rally event
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In