Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s uncle, Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint

Priyanka Chopra’s uncle, Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint

Meera Chopra has tweeted that her father was robbed at knifepoint by two men in Delhi.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 16:43 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra’s uncle was robbed in Delhi.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s uncle was robbed at knifepoint, his daughter and actor Meera Chopra tweeted on Tuesday. Meera said her father was robbed by two men on bike at knifepoint when he was out for a walk in Model Town area of New Delhi.

“@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. Two guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi,” Meera tweeted. She also shared the FIR number and said the incident happened at Prince Road in Model Town.

 

Meera later thanked the Delhi Police for taking “quick action” in the case. “Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It’s never about what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice,” she added.

Meera made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Gang of Ghosts. She was later seen in films like 1920 London and Section 375.

Priyanka is in lockdown at her Los Angeles home with husband Nick Jonas and other relatives. She has been sharing photos with her niece and dogs from her home. On Sunday, she took part in the iForIndia concert.

