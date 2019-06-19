Priyanka Chopra’s wax statue unveiled at London Madame, actor gets figures across in four continents. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas now has a was statue in four continents at Madame Tussauds as her latest statue was unveiled in London on Tuesday. The Bollywood star has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka’s New York City apartment in 2018.

“Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka’s adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans,” read the statement published on Madame Tussauds’ official website.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister says she supports Kangana Ranaut all through: ‘Living in hell continues’

The figurine is specially styled to match the actress’ appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the statue looks as stunning as the actor herself. The figure is detailed with a replica of diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status. “I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London’s team has been so much fun,” the actor said.

Apart from England, fans can also meet Priyanka’s figure at Madame Tussauds sites in New York, Sydney and touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 09:19 IST