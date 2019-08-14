Priyanka Chopra says she will always be a fangirl every time Nick Jonas and their band perform

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra was at Beautycon in Los Angeles earlier this week where she was drawn into a controversy when a Pakistani-American woman called her out over a 2018 tweet about the Indian Army. Now, in a new interview with ET Online, done at the same event, she has spoken about the bond between the J Sisters -- Sophie Turner and Danielle -- beauty tips they share, and touring with the Jonas Brothers.

When asked about what all do the J Sisters share, Priyanka said, “Fresh face from Sophie, and always beautifully tan skin from Danielle. She’s always the right tan. Like, she’s always amazing. I think both of them are beautiful girls [and] it’s really awesome to be in their company. I feel like I really shine more.”

Priyanka, who will soon begin shooting for her next film, said juggling between work and touring with the Jonas Brothers is fun as it is a family affair. She said: “Let me just tell you, it’s a whole family situation. I never thought that it would be like that. So, we’ve created our own hashtag of #wivesontour. But it’s so fun because everyone is with their kids and their wives.”

“My entire family’s always there. I’ve just been to the one show right now in Miami because I’m working as well, but it’s just such a beautiful vibe. The boys are so great. In Miami, between all of us, there were about 60 people,” she continued.

Priyanka also said that when she attends the concert of Jonas Brothers, she is always a fangirl. “I’m not gonna be on tour with them for the next 20 days because I’m off to do a movie, but whenever I go back, I fangirl. I love watching them do what they do best and it’s incredible to see so many people be affected, not just by their music, but by them as brothers and as a family. I love what they stand for is togetherness and family and I think that’s what the world needs to be more about.”

