Priyanka Chopra shares happy pic with The Sky Is Pink co-stars Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra looks excited and happy as she begins shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink. The actor is currently in London with the film’s cast and crew and to kick-start the shoot, she posted a special picture on Saturday.

The picture features Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf flashing the biggest smiles. “It’s on!! #theskyispink,” she captioned the photo. The picture was also shared by Farhan and Rohit on their respective Instagram pages.

In another post on her Instagram stories, Priyanka is seen kicking off the shoot on an auspicious note. She slams the ceremonial coconut on the streets of London and chants ‘Ganpati bappa morya’ as others around her join her in unison.

The Sky Is Pink will feature Priyanka and Farhan as a married couple and Zaira as their young daughter, suffering from a life-threatening ailment. The film is based on Aisha Choudhary, a young motivational speaker who was diagnosed with immune deficiency disorder as an infant. She died at the age of 19.

“I look forward to diving into this film…It’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one… as an actor and as a co-producer,” Priyanka had earlier said about the film. “In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming,” she added

The film is directed by Shonali Bose of Margarita With A Straw and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur who is actively taking part in the film’s production. He is also with the film’s crew in London.

