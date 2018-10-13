Watch Priyanka Chopra get excited as she breaks a coconut on the streets of London

Priyanka Chopra is a desi girl in more ways than one. Not only does she carry the desiness in her heart wherever she goes and respect her traditions, she also knows how to have some fun while doing it all.

The actor, who is currently shooting in London for her film, The Sky Is Pink, was spotted enjoying a sweet moment with the film’s crew. In a new video, Priyanka is seen getting excited at the prospects of breaking open a coconut. Surrounded by her the film’s producer Sidharth Roy Kapur, the camera and sound technicians and other members of the crew, she proclaims that they could blame her if anything goes wrong.

Seen in a black coat and pants outfit, she then chants a loud “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, slams the coconut on the concrete pavement and it breaks open with a single, swift hit. She is one strong lady. Priyanka splashes the coconut water all around as those around her look impressed with how easily she could break the coconut.

More pics from the film’s set show her in another casual outfit and other members of the film’s crew. Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... RSVP and Roy Kapur Films’ next film [not titled yet], directed by Shonali Bose, is currently being filmed in London... Pics from the location: pic.twitter.com/ZsC2IwM15y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2018

More stars were spotted back home in India going about their regular days—promoting movies, enjoying fancy dinner and posing with fans. Music composer AR Rahman met American singer Bryan Adams and clicked pictures together. The singer is on a tour of India and performed in Mumbai on Friday.

Several celebrities turned up for Farah Khan Ali’s store launch. Fardeen Khan was spotted with his wife and daughter. Sussanne Khan and Zayed were also spotted at the launch as well.

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at Bollywood’s favourite restaurant, Bastian. Neha showed off her baby bump in a big blue shirt and clinged to her husband’s arm as they posed for the paparazzi.

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan were spotted with their son Ahaan at her new yoga studio. Her sister Amrita Arora and friend Karisma Kapoor also arrived to support her on her big day.

Check out more pics:

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 17:10 IST