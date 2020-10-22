Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘Tisha’ Parineeti Chopra on her birthday: ‘Miss you tons’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to share a sweet birthday wish for her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti turns 32 on Thursday.

Priyanka shared a picture of the two from her wedding in Jodhpur. The photo shows them posing together against the backdrop of Umaid Bhawan Palace, where Priyanka got married to singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. Addressing Parineeti by her nick name, Tisha, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and kisses. Miss you tons @ParineetiChopra.”

Parineeti and Priyanka’s fans also wished the actor on her big day. “Happy Birthday Parineeti, have a super day,” wrote one. “Nice to see you both together.A VERY Happy birthday to @ParineetiChopra,” wrote another.

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with Nick. She has been stationed there since the coronavirus pandemic grew severe earlier this year. Parineeti is currently not in India either. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, which suggested that she is in York, England. The photo showed her outside a shopping and restaurant complex, wearing a mask and soaking the sunshine. The photo was clicked by her mother Reena Chopra and a sign behind her said ‘Let’s be York’, a motto for City of York.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2018 and has a tonne of projects in her kitty. The first look pictures of her Netflix movie The White Tiger were revealed last week. The film is based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga and also stars Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka also has Amazon Prime’s Citadel, made by Russo Brothers and co-starring Richard Madden. She also has a dance reality show, Sangeet, which she is producing with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka will be seen in Robert Rodriguez’ We Could Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal and also in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

