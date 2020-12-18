Puneet Singh on Torbaaz getting positive response: Wanted to address the global problem of terrorism through a human story

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:18 IST

Humbled with the positive response his latest film Torbaaz is garnering, filmmaker Puneet Singh says he and Girish Malik (film’s director) wanted to tell a story that would drive home the message of peace. Narrating a fictional story of child suicide bombers, the film drew inspiration from real life events, Singh tells us.

“It took us time to make the film because the story required a lot of research. We wanted to make it a good experience and not rush into things. And this response only validates our effort. The movie has been trending globally and been one among the top 10 films on Netflix. We’ve been getting messages from Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Malayasia etc,” shares an excited Singh, adding, “We wanted to address the global problem of terrorism through a human story. Girish, Raju (Chadha; presenter of the film) and I didn’t want to make a typical Bollywood masala film.”

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri, the film was made for a theatrical release, but given the pandemic, it opted for a direct-to-OTT route.

“Sanjay and all the children in the film have only added to the narrative with their performance. We had two closed-door screenings and everyone who watched the film got extremely emotional. They all found it a visual delight and were looking forward to a theatrical release. But given the situation, a digital release seemed a better approach,” says Singh, who feels this OTT release has been a boon.

“The film released in 192 countries in 31 languages. I don’t think we would’ve got this massive audience in any other way,” he reasons.

Singh and Malik, who were into TV and ad productions, started their filmmaking journey with Jal (2014) that won a National Award. Their next, which explores the power of music, is also ready, besides two more projects will go on floors next year.

“The audience wants real and authentic stories. It’s all about content and performance now. OTT has changed the way content is accepted and viewed. Now, anyone sitting anywhere in the world has access to the kind of work being made globally. This is a good time for artistes and creators to showcase their ideas that earlier didn’t get platform or scope,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more