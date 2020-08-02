e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Puri Jagannadh shares old film clip and says ‘Sonu Sood always a hero’, actor thanks him with love

Puri Jagannadh shares old film clip and says ‘Sonu Sood always a hero’, actor thanks him with love

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh shared a clip from an old film and said that he always knew Sonu Sood is a hero. Sonu responded with love.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood has been garnering appreciation from all over for his humanitarian work during the pandemic.
Sonu Sood got appreciation from yet another quarter for his humanitarian work. The actor was humble as ever as he accepted the praise. Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh shared a clip from Sonu’s film and wrote that he always knew Sonu was a hero.

Puri wrote, “I know Sonu always a hero.” Sonu was quick to thank the filmmaker and tweeted, “The man who saw tomorrow,” and added a heart emoji.

 

Sonu has worked in several of Puri’s films including a few where he essayed the lead role. Ek Niranjan and Buddha Hoga Tera Baap are some of the films in which Sonu worked with Puri.

Sonu has been helping migrants get to their native places ever since the lockdown was announced mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down all businesses and offices. While the lockdown ended May 31, social distancing and various other safety measures continue to be in place, creating financial troubles for many. Recently, Sonu also launched a platform to offer jobs for migrant workers. Titled Pravasi Rojgar, the platform also claims to offer skill-enhancing training, including spoken English lessons.

Meanwhile, Sonu was the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show that aired a new episode on Saturday after a gap of four months. About his recent work, Sonu said on the show, “Hum ne kabhi seekha nahin tha (We weren’t trained to do this.) May be, God chose us to do this job.”

