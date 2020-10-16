Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 turns five: Sunny Singh shares pics with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘Punchnama boi for life’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:08 IST

Popular film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 turned five on Friday and actor Sunny Singh got nostalgic as he shared throwback pictures from the sets of the film that also featured Kartik Aaryan, Sonnali Seygall, Omkar Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Sunny has shared pictures with Kartik, Nushrat and the entire team of the film. Sunny posted the pictures and wrote, “Can’t fathom how time flies! 5 years of #PyaarKaPunchnama2 Still remember the whirlwind of emotions that I felt on the first day! Truly grateful to Luv Sir for giving me something that has indeed changed my life! Punchnama boi for life.”

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film was a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which brought Kartik to limelight. Both his anti-women monologues from the films went viral.

Watch the monologues here:

Sunny had confirmed last month in an interview that filmmaker Luv is working on a third film in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. “Luv sir has something in mind, though the timelines have yet to be decided. But Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will definitely have a sequel while Pyaar Ka Punchnama will have a part 3,” he had said.

Kartik , Nushrat and Sunny reunited in 2018 for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was also a box office success.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik recalls unpleasant meeting with top director, says he told her ‘I just feel like farting on your face’

About taking up the roles and his monologues, Kartik had told Hindustan Times in 2018, “I was afraid that this monologue will make have an anti image among girls. But, I think I got lucky because I portrayed a character who became the voice of youngsters. My characters in both Pyaar Ka Punchnama films were so relatable that every other guy connects with me. It feels great to have an equally huge fan following of guys and girls.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more