R Madhavan and Jim Carrey plan to grow out beards in quarantine: ‘Will do it for the country and humanity’

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:39 IST

Jim Carrey and R Madhavan have found an interesting thing to do amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actors are planning to grow out their facial hair so that when they finally step out of their home into a healthy new world, they’d have an enviable beard to flaunt.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a meme of Madhavan with big beard after 21 days in the quarantine. However, the actor took it as a challenge. “Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai (I accept, for the welfare of the country and humanity. I accept),” he wrote in his tweet. The look is from his film on scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020

As always, Madhavan’s fans showered him with compliments. “Whether its pic one or pic two you are still the most handsome,” wrote a fan. “This is so much fun! True Sport,” wrote another.

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

Jim, meanwhile, posted a clean-shaven selfie before he takes on the challenge. “Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether,” he wrote.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams replied to his tweeting saying, “Gonna do this with my armpits.” A few of Jim’s fans also decided to join him in the beard challenge. “Me too I’m 54 and can’t grow a real beard. But here goes,” wrote one fan. Many others also shared their selfies on his post.

With Covid-19 reaching almost all countries around the world, governments have started announcing lockdowns and weeks of self isolation for their citizens. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced that the whole country will be under lockdown for 21 days to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

