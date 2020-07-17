R Madhavan gives epic reply to fan who asks him to share the secret to his lightened skin

bollywood

R Madhavan was recently asked by a fan about how he manages to look fairer now as compared to a few years ago. The fan had reacted to a throwback picture which Madhavan had shared on Wednesday to raise the spirits of his young fans amid the announcement of various exam results.

Commenting on the throwback picture, the fan asked on Twitter, “I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it’s quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin ? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you.”

I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look ..😄😄😆😆. I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it . 🙏🙏 https://t.co/hkqHwSaWm7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 16, 2020

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

The actor replied to him with a pinch of humour. He tweeted, “I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look ... I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it.”

The fans of the actor also came out in his defence and hailed him for his skin colour. A fan reacted, “Madhavan and lightening ? Never . Dusky heroes have sharp features. Always be proud of what u are.” Another commented, “You are my Favorite.”

Madhavan had shared the picture from an old film which shows him biting his lower lip in disappointment. He had written along with it, “To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends.”

The picture had left his fans in splits. One of his followers called it a meme and wrote, “Whos the Daddy?? That’s the look my dad gave me when I told my 12 exam scores.”

Along with his work in Tamil cinema, Madhavan appeared in Hindi films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He is currently working on his directorial debut Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, in which he will be seen as scientist Nambi Narayanan. He will also be seen in a Hindi web series titled 7th Sense.

