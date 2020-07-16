R Madhavan offers inspiration to students disappointed with their exam results: ‘I got 58%, the game has not even started yet’

bollywood

Actor R Madhavan has shared an inspiring post for all the students who got their Class X exam results on Wednesday. He revealed his own exam score from when he was a student and told anyone who is feeling disheartened, that life has only just begun.

“To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends,” he wrote in his post. He also shared a hilarious throwback picture of himself from an old film. It shows a young Maddy biting his lip with a fierce look on his face.

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

Madhavan’s fans found his post important and helpful. “Whos the Daddy?? That’s the look my dad gave me when I told my 12 exam scores,” wrote a fan. “Marks are just numbers.. High number does not guarantee anything in future, low number is not end of life..after all, its just marks.. Life throws googlies at you that you need to learn to dodge ..smartness, loyalty,ethics, hardwork gets u high scores in life,” wrote another. “Maddy, bro well said agree..I would like to add a few, board isn’t the last..it’s survival of the fittest..Empower your self with more knowledge however, one has 2 b street smart 2 survive in the competition and compete against own self. Be strong Flexed biceps with your dreams. Jai Hind,” read another comment.

The actor recently reacted to rumours of a possible sequel to his 2001 release, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film had marked the Bollywood debuts of Madhavan and actor Dia Mirza, and also starred Saif Ali Khan.

“# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna toh hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai (playing the role of Madhav Shastri at this age will be like making and elephant wear an underwear),” tweeted Madhavan, who turned 50 on June 1.

On the work front, his Hindi web-series 7th Sense was supposed to start filming from July. It star R Madhavan with Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed. The series is a murder mystery. It is being directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani.

