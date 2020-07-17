e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Raat Akeli Hai trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui ditches gangster garb for cop’s khakee in Netflix’s murder mystery

Raat Akeli Hai trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui ditches gangster garb for cop’s khakee in Netflix’s murder mystery

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte have a Sacred Games reunion in the upcoming Netflix film, Raat Akeli Hai. Watch the trailer here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Raat Akeli Hai.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Raat Akeli Hai.
         

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer for Raat Akeli Hai, an upcoming murder mystery, starring an ensemble cast led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Nawaz plays a policeman named Jatil Yadav, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a wealthy landlord. The moment he sets foot in the man’s old house, it is clear that there something sinister is afoot, and that each member of the family is hiding something.

 

As the pieces begin to fall into place, Jatil faces obstacles in the form of a sinister politician, and his own boss. Even his partner begins to wonder why Jatil is so invested in the case, which seems open and shut on the surface. As a parallel track, a love story blossoms between Jatil and a mysterious woman, played by Radhika.

Raat Akeli Hai is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and marks Nawaz and Radhika’s Netflix reunion after Sacred Games. Radhika has also appeared in the streaming service’s Lust Stories and Ghoul.

Also featuring Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others, the film is slated for a July 31 release. Netflix India recently released the Anushka Sharma-produced fantasy drama Bulbbul, director Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, and in August will release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. Nawaz last appeared in the long-delayed Zee5 film Ghoomketu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
LIVE: Five new cases take Mizoram’s Covid-19 tally to 272
LIVE: Five new cases take Mizoram’s Covid-19 tally to 272
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In