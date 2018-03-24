Race 3: The makers of Salman Khan’s film eye a whopping Rs 150 crore rights deal?

The Hindi film industry is going through a transitional phase. While the Bollywood producers are targeting international markets, they are also aware of the latent potential of the online streaming and TV premiers.

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali cracked a deal with Amazon Prime for online streaming of Padmaavat at approximately Rs 25 crore. The film’s satellite rights price wasn’t disclosed, but it was believed to be in the range of Rs 40-45 crore.

As per a Mint report, a Salman Khan film normally earns close to Rs 65 crore for its satellite rights with a hold back period of nearly two months. This is the time when a film is expected to do the maximum of its business in theatres.

However, the makers of Race 3 are determined to better the past records of a Salman Khan film.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the makers have already turned down an Rs 75 crore offer from a leading entertainment channel. The daily has quoted a source saying, “Salman Khan’s last outing Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) had earned around Rs 70 crore from the satellite rights, which was said to be the highest price paid for a Bollywood film. With the actor joining the cast of Race 3, Taurani and he are looking at doubling the figure. After a few talks, the duo has decided that they will offer the airing rights at Rs 150 crore.”

If this is true then the film’s commercial success will almost be ensured as it’s expected to be made at a budget of Rs 105 crore.

Race 3 that also features Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, is scheduled to hit the screens on June 15, 2018. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza.