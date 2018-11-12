Radhika Apte chills like a queen on a terrace pool in this throwback picture

Radhika Apte, the omnipresent actor who has been dominating the silver screen and the web space, makes the best use of her free days, whenever she gets one. The PadMan actor, who claims to be not so social media friendly, recently took to Facebook to upload a cover picture. Sitting on a railing in a two-piece striped bikini, the actor can be seen chatting with a friend at the scenic poolside overlooking a barren land. The picture is presumed to be a few weeks old but deserves a mention for its aura.

Radhika is currently basking in the success of her web series Sacred Games, also headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is back with yet another web series Ghoul. The actor has also shared the screen space with Saif in her last Bollywood release Baazaar. The film released a few weeks after the success of her another film Andhadhun which has Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and Tabu in a prominent role. She was earlier seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Padman and in Anurag Kashyap’s segment of Lust Stories.

She recently appeared on the radio chat show No Filter Neha and confessed not having an interest in performing an item number in a film. The actor revealed that she was earlier offered the role of the lead nurse in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai but could not sign the project due to date issues. On being asked if she would take up a big project with Salman again in future, she said it would depend on the availability of dates. The actor had shared in detail about her struggle in the industry and how she was not paid for 40 days of work by a well known South Indian film director.

Radhika currently has a few Hollywood projects in hand. She has also worked with Dev Patel in the Hollywood film The Wedding Guest. Have a look at some of the pictures shared by the actor:

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 14:12 IST