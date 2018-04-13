Radhika Apte: I will continue to stand up for what is right and needs to be highlighted

Actor Radhika Apte never shies away from calling a spade a spade. From openly talking about facing casting couch to strongly condemning the situation when leaked videos [of her lovemaking scene] from Parched (2015) and her short film with Anurag kashyap [where there’s partial nudity] surfaced, she has always stood for what is right.

“Standing up for what is right and needs to be highlighted, is something that I have always done and would continue to do. That’s how I have grown up. I think when you act sensible, you get enough support. People do understand you. It has happened with me. And, of course there would be others who would interpret my opinion in a different way — I understand that because after all, not everyone is same, and everyone is entitled to have their own opinion,” says Radhika, who was last seen in R Balki’s Pad Man alongside Akshay Kumar.

Even when it comes to dealing with trolls, Radhika takes a similar stand. Recently, she put up a photo on Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a bikini and chilling with a friend in Goa. Soon, the Shor in the City (2010) actor got trolled and slut shamed for the same. She was even accused of going against the Indian culture. Thankfully, at the same time, she got a lot of support from her fans.

Radhika shares that she wasn’t aware of the whole issue till someone told her about it. She says, “I usually don’t pay much attention to such things, I guess that’s why I did not know at the first place that I got trolled [for that photo],” says the actor, adding that she wasn’t surprised when she came to know about it, as such trolls are common these days. “I still didn’t understand what was so wrong about the photo. It’s totally ridiculous. I mean I was in Goa. Do they expect me to wear a salwar kameez or a sari on the beach?” she questions.

