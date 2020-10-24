Radhika Apte says she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage, reveals why she got married

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:25 IST

Actor Radhika Apte revealed that she married British musician Benedict Taylor in 2012 only because it was ‘easier to get a visa’. She added that she is not a believer in the institution of marriage.

Radhika, who is currently in London with Benedict, was talking to actor Vikrant Massey. The two were answering ‘other’ questions about themselves that they are not usually asked in interviews.

In response to the question ‘When did Radhika Apte get married?’, she said, “Well, when I realised that it is easier to get a visa when you are married. I think there should be no boundaries. I am not a big marriage person, I don’t believe in the institution. I got married because visa was really a problem and we wanted to live together. I think that’s not fair.”

Radhika was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The murder mystery, which released on Netflix in July, marked the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Also read | Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut, Simran: ‘She took charge of the set, began directing other actors’

Currently, Radhika is with Benedict in London, where they have been staying for the entire duration of the lockdown. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her routine during self-isolation. “Just to have a routine was a normal thing. But, in this period, I ate well, exercised, tried to write and watch, and did nothing, without any pressure of having to be at any place. All these have been really good things. But, there have been too many bad things, too,” she said.

Radhika also expressed hope that the situation will return to normalcy once a vaccine for Covid-19 is found. “I don’t like these terms ‘new normal’. It’s there until the time we find a vaccine to tackle the issue. We’ll go back to normal, I believe. Once we go back there, we’ll forget all about this,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more