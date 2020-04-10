Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey share rap song Aage Ki Soch, ask fans to plan for the future. Watch

bollywood

Radhika Apte has featured in a light-hearted rap song that revolves around making good use of free time during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The song also features Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey and encourages viewers to plan for the future rather than cribbing about staying indoors.

The song seems to be a combinations of individual clips shot by the actors in their respective homes. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Sacred Games actor wrote, “Staying safe with the people you love around you at home is top priority. But it always helps to have a new & positive perspective. Here’s something I did with @upgrad_edu and @bgbngmusic to remind you to use your time well while you’re at home! Tell me how what you’re doing with all this free home time by posting a picture and using the hashtag #AageKiSoch - cause thinking ahead is everything! Stay safe, indoors and hang in there.”

She asked her fans and friends to share their idea of spending time in isolation and added further, “I nominate @fatimasanashaikh to show me what she got, and I also nominate @radhikamehta9 @sarah.a88 and @jayasaha to join the fun!.”

Radhika had earlier left her fans worried when she shared a picture from the hospital while wearing a mask. She went on to edit her caption later, adding that she was accompanying friends.

Radhika had also shared a post about her experience of travelling from India to London to be with her husband Benedict amid coronavirus crisis. She had written, “For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity. I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx.”

The actor added, “BA flight was full! (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet.”

