On his 33rd birthday today, Vikrant Massey will stay at home with mom, fiancee: ‘I’ll cook pavbhaji, kheer’

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:26 IST

Actor Vikrant Massey turns 33 on Friday and has said that he will spend his birthday with fiancee Sheetal Thakur and his mother. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he also added that unlike others he is not unhappy with Covid-19 lockdown and is using the time reading scripts and books.

He said: “I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors. After two years, I’m home for longer than a week. I’ll cook pavbhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well. But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking.”

Vikrant doesn’t mind the lockdown: “I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m readin scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores.”

The actor was to begin shooting for Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar. However, the schedule for the rest of the year has gone for a toss, the report added.

Vikrant, who starred opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, told IANS around the film’s release that with every new project, he tries to be a part of important stories because cinema has the power to bring social change.

“Cinema has always been instrumental in shaping society, not just in India but all over the world. Even in the West, cinema played a huge part in ushering revolution and initiating conversations among people. When I say revolution, I am not saying that after watching films people will take to the streets and start chanting slogans. The very idea of taking up a topic can lead to a revolution, and cinema has the power to do so,” Vikrant had said.

Writing about Vikrant, the Hindustan Times review of Chhapaak had said: “Vikrant Massey as a former journalist, Amol Dixit, who now runs an NGO, is a great casting call for a role that needed to be loud yet subtle. He not only looks convincing in his role but also supports Deepika in their scenes together.”

(With IANS inputs)

