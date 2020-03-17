Radhika Madan says many actors shy away from auditions because of ‘ego’ and ‘insecurity’, says ‘I love auditioning’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:41 IST

Radhika Madan, who is three films old, said that she does not understand why many actors do not go for auditions after getting a break in the industry. On Zoom TV’s chat show By Invite Only, she said that she has no qualms in giving a screen test, and in fact, loves the process.

Talking about many actors’ hesitation to give auditions, Radhika said, “I really don’t understand. I think it has to do with your ego. It also has to do with a little bit of insecurity, like, ‘What if, now that I have reached this position, I don’t crack the audition? What if I am bad at it and they talk about it?’”

Radhika said that casting directors were surprised by her willingness to try out for roles. She said, “I love auditioning because I also get the confidence that I can play the character and the producer is aware of what I can do. After Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, there were casting directors who were like, (hesitantly) ‘They want an audition, but do you want to audition?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, of course! Can I come in right now? Send me the script.’ They were like, ‘Okay… Problem pakka nahi hai?’”

Also read | Juhi Chawla calls herself ‘pig-headed’ for rejecting Raja Hindustani: ‘I am responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom’

Before Radhika made her big screen debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, she was a popular face on television. She played the lead role in the popular show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which aired on Colors TV from 2014 to 2016. She was also a contestant on the eighth season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Currently, Radhika’s latest release Angrezi Medium is in theatres. The film marks the comeback of Irrfan, after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. She plays his daughter, who aspires to study in a university in London.

Angrezi Medium, which opened in theatres last Friday (March 13), was severely affected by the shutdown on theatres in several states amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more