Angrezi Medium song Nachan Nu Jee Karda: Radhika Madan dances her heart out, aces Hrithik, Ranveer Singh’s moves

bollywood

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:11 IST

Actor Radhika Madan has danced her heart out in a new song from Angrezi Medium called Nachan Nu Jee Karda. The makers unveiled the song on Friday, which shows Radhika having a blast.

The song opens in a school setting; Radhika is surrounded by students, when she suddenly decides to take to the ‘floor’.

As the foot-tapping music, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, takes off, Radhika too gets going. In the song, Radhika recreates iconic dance steps made famous by Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, among others. Sung by Romy and Nikhita Gandhi, the song was originally composed by AS Burmy and KS Burmy.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel of hit 2017 film, Hindi Medium. The film stars Irrfan Khan, his first film after he left for London to get treated for cancer. The film’s trailer was launched early this month and lauded for its warmth and small-town feel. The father and daughter relationship was also appreciated and so was the appearance of a galaxy of support characters who make a brief appearance. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi is significant roles.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect husband as he visits wife Gauri’s store, gets clicked with her girl gang. Watch

The film, which was due for release on March 20, will also release on March 13, a week earlier. Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news about the date change, saying: “Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways but unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment.”

“But what’s amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied in our support. Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afza release date of April 24. Apart from my gratitude, it’s just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other... I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13, Angrezi Medium will release, and on June 5, 2020 Roohi- Afzana.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more