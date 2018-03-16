Raid: Ajay Devgn reveals his co-star Ileana D’Cruz’s most annoying habit

What do you do when actors Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz decide to ‘Raid’ your office? Of course, you let them do it and that’s what happened when the star cast of the film Raid, which released today, along with director Raj Kumar Gupta and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak recently visited HT House to meet the winners of the HT City Stars In the City contest.

Ileana looked visibly amused when Ajay revealed her most annoying habit. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

Ajay, who intimidates people with his no-nonsense personality, was in a fun mood, interacting with his fans. In conversation with Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor — Entertainment, Hindustan Times, Ajay said, “When I heard about the incident [the longest non-stop Income Tax raid on a politician’s home in 1981], it fascinated me. I was surprised to know that there are such honest people in this world. I knew there could be a film out of it. Then Raj Kumar came on board and started working on the script.”

Talking about the plot of the film, Raj Kumar said,“We’ve taken the soul of the story. To an extent, the incidents are fictionalised. There are many officers, who have done great work, but their stories had gone unsung. This particular officer had been transferred 49 times.”

Director Raj Kumar Gupta and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

After Baadshaho (2017), Ileana is again working with Ajay in Raid, where she plays his wife. Asked what made her say yes to the film — the script or the chance to work with Ajay again — Ileana said, “It was the role and the story in totality. The wife is so brave. Ajay, as a co-star, is a secure man, and makes life easier. He has no drama, everything was smooth and comfortable.” However, ask Ajay what annoys him about Ileana and his reply left the audience in splits. “She has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) of cleaning things. Even during a shot, if she spots anything dirty, she’ll start cleaning it.”

Ileana broke into an impromptu dance to the track Sanu Ik Pal Chain from Raid. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak informs that Raid will be released simultaneously in many countries. “Abu Dhabi didn’t have any theatre for the past 35 years, but now they are hiring 30,000 people (for this). We are aiming to release Raid across 72 countries,” he said.

Ajay, who has cemented his position as an action hero with films like Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), feels that doing stunts has evolved over the years. “Earlier, we were asked to jump from three-storey buildings without cables. There weren’t proper safety regulations for stunt men. When I started working, unions had begun to form and the change happened slowly,” he said. And when a fan asked Ajay about his real life hero, he said, “I’m inspired by many people, but when I got to play the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), I used to think, ‘How could someone be so brave at such a young age?”

Ajay and Ileana posed with the winners of the HT CityStars in the City contest. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

Ajay had recently said that his wife, actor Kajol, didn’t have the guts to criticise him, while his daughter Nysa is his most honest critic. To this, he clarified, “It was a joke! But yes, I’m afraid of Nysa. She’s brutally honest, and if likes something or she doesn’t, she will say it clearly. Even, my son Yug, who is just seven year old, has started watching my kind of films, and not the kiddie stuff. Nowadays, kids are evolving so fast.”

