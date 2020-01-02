e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Rajkummar Rao is mistaken for Alia Bhatt as he dresses in drag in Ludo first look, see pics

Rajkummar Rao shared the first-look pictures of his upcoming film, Ludo, being directed by Anurag Basu. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:01 IST
Hindustan Times
Rajkummar Rao in his two looks from the film, Ludo.
Actor Rajkummar Rao is definitely one of the best actors we have and he pushes the envelope with every film. To wish his fans on the occasion of the new year, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share his first look from his upcoming film, Ludo. Sure enough, just about everyone was puzzled and here’s why.

In the first of the two pictures, Rajkummar sports a drag look. Wearing a midriff-exposing ghagra choli with a hint of a bosom, thigh-long hair, tantalizingly left loose and falling gracefully across one of his shoulders, red lips and a bindi (a dot on the forehead worn by many in India) and innocently looking away from the camera, Rajkummar is just unrecognisable. In fact, so convincing was the look that many confused him to be Alia Bhatt!

 

Also read: Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

Reacting to it, a fan wrote: “I thought it is alia” while another thought it was Kriti Sanon and wrote: “looking like @kritisanon in 1st one.” Many others could identify him correct and complimented him on his drag look. One user said: “Best drag ever!!! Happy New year Rajkumar!”

In the second picture, Rajkummar is sitting on a bike, with long hair and white-rimmed sun glasses. Huge tassels hang from handles of his bike - this completes his small-town India look. We also know that his character is a Mithun Chakraborty fan from a photo on the bike.

Ludo is a crime anthology, directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

Rajkummar was last seen in Made in China which failed to make a mark. His two previous outings, Judgementall Hai Kya and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, too, were duds. The Stree actor has a number of interesting films in his kitty -- he is doing The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra for Netflix, Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor and Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha. An old film of his, Shimla Mirchi with Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini, is likely to release soon.

Anurag Basu’s last film, Jagga Jasoos bombed badly at the box office, despite having two big stars - Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

