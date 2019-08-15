Raksha Bandhan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan and AbRam celebrate with cousin Alia Chhiba. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:55 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan and AbRam, celebrated Raksha Bandhan a day in advance. Their cousin, Alia Chhiba, took to Instagram to share pictures from their celebrations.

Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother, Vikrant Chhiba. She took to Instagram to share pictures of Aryan and AbRam, chilling on a sofa with the family dog. Their sister, Suhana Khan, is missing from the family celebrations, though.

“So Rakhi came early this year,” Alia captioned the picture, shared on Instagram stories. The picture shows Aryan and AbRam posing for a group photograph with their cousins.

Alia in May had shared several pictures from her wedding, which also saw Suhana and Gauri in attendance. Posing with Alia, Suhana wore an olive green sari. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “Can’t believe I’m married.” Gauri also shared a picture and wrote: “Shaadi hai ... bride was the best dancer.”

In July 2018, pictures from Suhana’s summer vacation with Alia, her brother Arjun, and AbRam, took the internet by storm.

Besides SRK’s kids, other Bollywood personalities to celebrate Raksha Bandhan include Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who shared several pictures from the Bachchan family celebrations, which included pictures of her parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, her brother Abhishek, her children Agatsya and Navya, and her niece, Aaradhya.

Meanwhile Sonam Kapoor and her cousins, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor also seem to have had a fun Raksha Bandhan. Sonam and Arjun took to Instagram to share glimpses from their celebrations. Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also helped their kids, Misha and Zain, celebrate their first Raksha Bandhan.

