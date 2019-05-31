Suhana Khan shines in a sari at cousin’s Kolkata wedding, poses with her in new pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is in Kolkata attending her cousin Alia Chhiba’s wedding. After a picture from the mehendi ceremony comes a fresh one from the wedding.

Gauri Khan’s niece Alia Chhiba shared this picture on Instagram.

Posing with Alia, Suhana looks every bit a star in an olive green sari. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “Can’t believe I’m married.” Suhana has matched her sari with a halter neck blouse in maroon and green. Minimal makeup, hair left loose and oxidised earrings with maroon stones, give her diva-like appeal. Alia is dressed in a bright green sari with heavy jewellery.

Suhana’s mother Gauri too shared a picture and wrote: “Shaadi hai ... bride was the best dancer.” In it, she is seated on a chair with her relations around her. In another picture, Suhana is part of a group photograph with family members. Alia is the daughter of Gauri’s brother Vikrant.

The first pictures of Suhana to emerge online from Alia’s wedding ceremonies was from her mehendi function. Dressed in a dull green salwar kameez, Suhana was all grace. A later function showed her wearing a dull green but embroidered lehenga choli.

Suhana is currently based in London where she is pursuing higher studies. She is often seen in Mumbai and is routinely photographed by paparazzi every time she steps out with her besties — actor Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. Though Suhana is reportedly interested in joining Bollywood as an actor, her father Shah Rukh, has made it clear that she will have to train to be an actor. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he had said “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school.

