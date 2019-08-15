Raksha Bandhan 2019: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic with Ibrahim, but fans want Taimur

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:31 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture with brother Ibrahim, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The picture appears to be from many years ago, as both Sara and Ibrahim are babies in it.

Sara captioned the image, “Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today- touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me mithai and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever.”

Sara’s fans were all over the post, which has been ‘liked’ more than half-a-million times in just a few hours. “Ohh omg, my cutipie,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Others, meanwhile, wondered why she hadn’t posted a picture with half-brother Taimur.

Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Taimur is the son of Saif and actor Kareena Kapoor. In 2018, pictures of Sara tying rakhis to both Ibrahim and Taimur were shared online.

Sara was recently in Bangkok, where she celebrated her birthday with mother Amrita and rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. She shared a picture from her quiet dinner date with Kartik on Instagram, as well as from her trip to a temple with Amrita.

Sara and Kartik will appear together in director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. She recently commenced filming on David Dhawan’s remake of Coolie No 1, which will star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

