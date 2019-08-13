Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh visit Brahma temple in Bangkok on her birthday, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:27 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s birthday celebration in Bangkok, Thailand has been a love-filled one. After enjoying a quiet dinner with actor Kartik Aaryan and a cake-cutting ceremony with team Coolie No 1, the actor has now shared a cute picture with her mother Amrita Singh after a temple visit.

Sara posted a picture as her Instagram story and wrote: “Brahma Temple.” She also added a hashtag #1mom, to go with the movie she is currently shooting for, Coolie No 1. Pictures of the actor posing with two other people at the same place are also online. White and cream seem to be favourite colours of Sara and she is seen in a salwar kameez in the hues.

Earlier in the day, actor Jackky Bhagnani shared two pictures from a cake-cutting ceremony which the Coolie No 1 team threw for her. Sharing the pictures, Jackky wrote: “#RajuKiSara ka birthday hai! Tam jham aur cake cutting toh banta hi hai! Happy happy birthday @saraalikhan95 !!”

In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen cutting a cake (there are many more cakes on the table) as Varun Dhawan flashes a victory sign. Others including Jackky and director David Dhawan clap hands. In another picture, shared by Jackky, Sara feeds him a piece of cake.

On her birthday, Kartik Aaryan too flew to Thailand to spend time with one of his favourite co-stars, Sara. The two are working together in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of his hit film, Love Aaj Kal (2009). Kartik shared a picture of their dinner date and wrote: “Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask).”

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and followed it up with a super hit, Simmba. The young actor impressed all with her competent acting skills and strong screen presence.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:20 IST