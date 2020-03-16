e-paper
Rakul Preet Singh: 'I will not stay quiet if slut shamed'

Rakul Preet Singh: ‘I will not stay quiet if slut shamed’

Rakul Preet says sometimes things bother an actor so much that one has to hit back on social media.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:57 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rakul Preet Singh says she doesn’t really care about trolls.
Rakul Preet Singh says she doesn’t really care about trolls. (IANS)
         

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is quite a regular when it comes to posting her fashion and fitness videos on social media. While she mostly garners praises for being on point with her choices, there have been times when trolls have picked on her and provoked her with nasty comments. Though Singh is not one to mince her words otherwise, she made a conscious decision to not pay any heed to the negativity that goes around on social media.

“Trolls are people mostly without any real identity. They think they’re of some importance to a verified profile, and getting a response on their cheap remark would validate their existence. But it’s a myth,” the actor asserts.

However, when the push comes to shove, Singh has put her foot down. For instance, last year, when she was slut-shamed for wearing denim shorts, she couldn’t resist and made it a point to hit back at a troll who had commented, “When she forgot to wear her pant after the session in the car (sic).”

Calling him a “sick mind”, the 29-year-old replied, “I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you’re an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help... (sic)”

Sadly enough, Singh was further trolled, this time, for her reaction, but she didn’t stop and tweeted back saying, “Those questioning my ethics, why don’t you speak up when women are objectified...”

Recalling this incident, Singh says sometimes things bother an actor so much that one has to hit back. “I had woken up to that post and I just couldn’t hold myself from replying. It was the girl Rakul who replied and not the actor Rakul. I feel there’s so much negativity and hatred in this world. Now, I’ve come to a point that there’s a certain section of the society that you can’t do anything about,” she says.

And henceforth, De De Pyaar De (2019) actor has made it clear that harmless trolling is fine but if anyone takes a jibe at her character or family, she wouldn’t stay quiet. “I’m open to criticism, but I do get affected when someone attacks me personally or my family. That’s something I’ll not be okay with. Otherwise, I don’t really care because they are faceless people who write things to seek importance, and I really don’t have the time for that,” Singh maintains.

