Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra come together for a rare late night meeting at Karan Johar’s house. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji visited Karan Johar at his residence on Tuesday. Karan has just returned from New York where he celebrated his 47th birthday amid work meetings.

Alia and boyfriend Ranbir are working on their upcoming film directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, and were spotted arriving with the filmmaker at Karan’s residence. Film producer Aarti Shetty, who has assisted Karan in filmmaking, was also seen at his residence.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Karan Johar’s residence on Tuesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Karan Johar’s residence on Tuesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayan Mukerji also accompanied Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia and Sidharth, who ended their relationship a few years ago, are rarely spotted at the same event. After making their debut with Student of the Year in 2012, Sidharth and Alia united on screen again in the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons.

Alia and Ranbir have recently featured in their first television commercial for an online shopping portal. Alia was last seen in Karan’s latest big budget multi-starrer Kalank, which failed to impress at the box office. She will now be seen in Karan’s next most coveted project, Takht. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

During the day, Karan had visited Kajol to offer his condolences for her late father-in-law Veeru Devgn’s death. Veeru was former action master and father of actor Ajay Devgn. Ayan had also attended his last rites.

Karan has recently announced a new dating show with Netflix called What The Love? Netflix had made the announcement on his birthday in a tweet which read, “This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we’ve decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix! @BBCStudiosIndia.”

Karan had also confirmed the news by tweeting, “Where there’s chemistry, there’s always a way! Can’t wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love!”

Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction https://t.co/5wjAyHdP5N — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2019

First Published: May 29, 2019 10:00 IST