Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike, Junaid Shah, dies in Kashmir

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:07 IST

Junaid Shah, who became a social media star in 2014 for his uncanny resemblance to actor Ranbir Kapoor, died due a cardiac arrest on Thursday. The Kashmiri man’s appearance even got the attention of Ranbir’s father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, who tweeted that Junaid was a ‘good double’.

Junaid was a resident of Ellahi Bagh area of Srinagar, Kashmir, according to India Today. Confirming Junaid’s death, journalist Yusuf Jameel wrote on Twitter, “Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah’s son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!”

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Jameel wrote that Junaid was 28, and had reportedly enrolled at Anupam Kher’s acting class in Mumbai, where he’d done a few modelling assignments. Jameel wrote, “I’m told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher ‘s school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment.”

In 2015, sharing a picture of Junaid on Twitter, Rishi Kapoor had written, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double.”

