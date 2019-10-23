Ranbir Kapoor wins over Alia Bhatt with his smile, see their chemistry in new TV ad

bollywood

Actor and real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt do share an adorable chemistry and it all comes through in their latest TV commercial together. The couple is the new face of a potato chips brand and their second advert together has been released online.

The ad shows Alia and Ranbir in a train. Ranbir is ‘manspreading’ across an entire berth with a packet of chips in his hand when Alia enters the coach. “Excuse me, will you share?” He outrightly says no but when Alia tells him she is talking about the seat and not his chips, he begrudgingly agrees. “That’s what everyone says,” he says.

Angry at his attitude, Alia says, “Have you even seen your face?” Ranbir puts the bag of chips to his face and says, “At least my smile is nice.” She, too, gives him a smile for his sassiness and they eat the chips together. Watch it here:

The ad got approval from their fans as well. “They look so wonderful together.The way Ranbir looked at alia, pouting.” wrote one. “Such a nice add.They look beautiful together,” wrote another. Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in their first film together, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The ad also got their fans excited for the film. “And this ad leads to more excitement for Brahmāstra,” one wrote.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for more than a year. He confirmed the relationship in May 2018 in an interview to a magazine. Meanwhile, Alia has often talked about the positive impact he has had on her life.

At a panel discussion with Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor during the JIO MAMI film festival in Mumbai, Alia said Ranbir helped her deal with the failure of her latest film, Kalank. “He said, you put in the hard work, it doesn’t have to pay-off immediately. It’ll pay off in your life, someday. That’s what it means to be a hardworking actor or a person. Someday the goodness will come to you in another film. My job is to put in the hard work. I believed in the film, it didn’t pan out the way we wanted to, I felt bad about it for a few days but I had to focus on my next,” she said.

