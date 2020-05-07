Randeep Hooda asks amid lockdown: ‘Feeling caged? Imagine the animals in the zoos’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who often champions the cause of saving the environment, has wrote yet another post where he raised his voice against keeping animals inside cages. The post comes more than a month after the country went into complete lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Randeep posted a Sharing the picture, Randeep wrote, “Feeling caged ?.. imagine how the animals in the zoos must be feeling.. #TBT #Lockdown.” Actor Adil Hussian was also quick to respond and commented, “Hope we realize and empathize with them and take action.” “Oh man looking awesome Bruv!,” wrote Jasin Boland.

Randeep is an ardent animal lover who often posts on social media regarding animal cruelty. He adopted nine horses from the NGO, Friendicoes’ shelter house in Gurugram, in 2017.

Talking about raising his voice for the sake of animals, Randeep had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We have voices but animals are voiceless. I try to be their voice. We all should speak for them; at least, that’s what I try to do. The animals, specially wild animals, share a connection with humans from the primitive times. It gives us a sense of evolution... It is important to treat them ordinarily, if not specially.”

“Whatever mistakes we have done in planning our railway and highway infrastructure, we can rectify them. With local knowledge and wildlife experts who are genuinely working for a cause, we can ensure a safe environment for the animals. Since animals follow the same path told to them by their forefathers, they are not aware of development. So, it’s our responsibility to not create a hindrance for them,” he added.

Randeep’s latest project is Netflix’s Extraction where he features alongside Chris Hemsworth. Extraction outpaced other originals to become the biggest ever Netflix original debut, projected to rake in 90 million households within the first month of release. About working with Randeep in the film, Sam Hragrave had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When I met Randeep Hooda, we spoke a lot about these characters and related them to Westerns. Through those conversations, we were looking for those well known faces in Indian cinema that could play these archetypes, but with nuances. Just meeting Randeep, he became Saju (character in Extraction). He has such a depth and gravity, a genuinely great person. This guy has something special.”

