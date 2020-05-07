Sonakshi Sinha on Ramayana gaffe: ‘Disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake’

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha’s knowledge (or lack thereof) about the Ramayana continues to be a hot topic of discussion even months after her gaffe on Kaun Banega Crorepati. During an interactive session with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, she shared her side of the story and said that it was ‘disheartening’ to be trolled even now.

“I participated with a contestant named Ruma Devi. A question was asked to us on Sanjeevani Booti, and for a moment, both Ruma and I went blank. Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing, since we have grown up reading and watching Ramayana. But it was really long ago, and we all tend to have moments when we go blank. Since then, it has been five to six months, and it’s disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake,” she said.

Last year, during Kaun Banega Crorepati last year, Sonakshi was caught in a sticky situation when she was asked Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom. When she used a lifeline, host Amitabh Bachchan schooled her for not knowing the answer, as her bungalow is called Ramayana, her father Shatrughan Sinha is named after the brother of Lord Rama, and even her brothers Luv and Kush derive their names from the sons of Lord Rama.

Sonakshi was mercilessly trolled for her gaffe. When Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was retelecast during the lockdown, she began trending again, for all the wrong reasons.

According to Sonakshi, her trolls failed to understand the teachings of the Ramayana. “Ramayana was about Lord Rama teaching everyone how to be a better son, better father, better husband and a better human, in general, and without realising that learning from Lord Rama these people just sit and attack me,” she said, adding that she does not pay heed to them anymore.

