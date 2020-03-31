e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Randeep Hooda on his Hollywood debut: ‘It is a dose of extra action and emotion’

Randeep Hooda on his Hollywood debut: ‘It is a dose of extra action and emotion’

Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Extraction, previously called Dhaka, which also stars Chris Hemsworth.

bollywood Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Randeep Hooda will also be seen n Salman Khan’s Radhe.
Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, and the actor is naturally super excited.

“20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion,” he tweeted.

 

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note after one week of solitude: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room’

Extraction was initially titled Dhaka. It also stars Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It is scheduled to release on April 24.

Randeep will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe.

