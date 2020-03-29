Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series contributes Rs 12 crore for Covid-19 relief, Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel donate Rs 1 crore

bollywood

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and T-series’ boss Bhushan Kumar are among those who have announced contribution for coronavirus relief fund. Randeep partnered with entrepreneur and philanthropist Jay Patel to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hooda, who has been actively involved in a number of environmental and social causes, said, “We salute the heroes who are serving against the life-threatening coronavirus disease round the clock without fear – doctors, nurses, police and daily needs suppliers. The world is going through a pandemic with extreme effects of a virus that has not been experienced by any of us living today.”

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has donated Rs 11 crore to the PM CARES fund. He shared on Twitter, “Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind. @PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona.”

In addition to this, Kumar contributed another Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. “In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona,” he tweeted.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also contributed to the relief fund. Akshay Kumar tweeted on Saturday that he was donating Rs 25 crore and said that safeguarding the lives of people is the only thing that matters right now.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he wrote on Twitter.

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon have also donated to the PM CARES fund and urged their fans and followers to do the same.

