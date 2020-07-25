Randeep Hooda says he only cares for the opinions of two people, his father and Naseeruddin Shah

bollywood

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:15 IST

Actor Randeep Hooda has said he only cares for the opinions and criticism of two people - one is his father and the other is his mentor, Naseeruddin Shah. Randeep has also said that one should learn to be happy.

Randeep said in a discussion with India Today, “There are people whose opinions matter to me professionally. My father is one of them, Naseeruddin Shah is another person I listen to. And then I have an opinion about my work myself. So nothing beyond that really matters.”

Naseeruddin has worked with Randeep in theatre. Speaking about it, Randeep had said in 2013, “I’ve been with Naseer saab for the past 13 years as part of his theatre troupe- sometimes as an actor and sometimes as a writer and even his student. He gave the patience required for my art and my career. He was the first man who took me as a professional for his theatre troupe and gave me the confidence that if I work hard, I’ll be able to achieve something as an actor.”

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo actor Farrukh Jaffar recalls when she and Rekha went shopping in disguise, were mobbed

Randeep also shared his views on dealing with failure in life. He said, “The worst thing people can do is take themselves too seriously. I used to do that a lot at one point in time, but I don’t do that anymore. People say ‘Yeh ho jayega toh main khush ho jaunga (I will be happy if this happens),’ and honestly, I have also been in that state. But nahi yaar, abhi toh khush ho jao (now just let’s be happy). Always remember that time changes, there was a time when I thought that my career was over and now I am doing Hollywood films. Aap bas apne aap se sacche rahiye aur woh cheez kijiye jisme aapko khushi mile. (You just need to stay true to yourself and do what makes you happy).”

Randeep was recently seen in Netlfix film Extraction, alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more