Home / Bollywood / Rang De Basanti clocks 14 years, check out the 5 most memorable scenes from Aamir Khan's film

Rang De Basanti clocks 14 years, check out the 5 most memorable scenes from Aamir Khan’s film

On Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Rang De Basanti clocked in 14 years. Here are the five best scenes from the film.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:00 IST

Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi and others.
Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi and others.
         

It’s been 14 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Rang De Basanti released, and it is still remembered by everyone -- especially for its excellent storyline, songs, dialogues and artistes’ performances. Actor Sharman Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to social media on Sunday and reminisced about the film’s journey.

He posted one of the stills from the movie in which he can be seen standing next to co-stars Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth and Atul Kulkarni. One of the famous dialogues from the movie is also written on the image, which Sharman has shared on his Instagram account.

 

“‘Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padta hai’(No country is perfect, we have to make it perfect),” the image read.

The 2006 released film narrated the story of a group of youngsters and how they are drawn towards leading a freedom movement after Independence. It also talks about how society invokes the group to fight the system with the aim to bring about a change.

Also read: Grammys 2020 red carpet pics: Priyanka Chopra’s plunging neckline is too hot to handle, Nick Jonas is her perfect date. See best looks

The film brought forward a flashback to the freedom struggle about how freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Rajguru continue to inspire youngsters. Rang De Basanti also featured Soha Ali Khan, R. Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and British actress Alice Patten.

Check out the five most memorable scenes from the film:

 

 

 

 

 

