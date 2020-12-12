Rani Mukerji on one year of Mardaani 2: For cops, their battleground is everywhere

bollywood

Actor Rani Mukerji has done around 30 films in a career spanning more than 20 years, but the one she holds closest to her heart is Mardaani, both the original and then the second instalment which completes a year of it’s release on December 13.

Based on shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, Mardaani 2 saw her donning the role of a female cop. Mukerji says the franchise is important to her, “Not only because it’s talking about women empowerment and certain brutalities that take place on women, and there is a woman, who is the main protagonist, who is standing up against all of this, it is also an informative film as it projects a lot of things women need to be aware of. It speaks about all of that because in a society we tend to always try to see the positive things.”

The film, upon releasing, had become a commercial hit, and garnered good reviews as well. The 42-year-old adds that the reaction she got from female cops across India was overwhelming. “Whenever I have met lady cops, they have not reacted to just the film. They have reacted to the portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy, which they feel is positive and showcases the entire gamut of things that they have to deal with during the course of their lives and career. She is larger than life which is true to every person who is standing on the battlefield and for cops, their battlefield is everyday life like in the cities where they work. Also it’s not a superhuman portrayal where the person can fight goons all by herself.” says Mukerji.

I received a lot of feedback and compliments for my work in Mardaani 2. Gopi Sir, in one of his Interviews, mentioned that Vishal is like water, you can give him any shape and he will take it, that, in itself is a huge compliment coming from an experienced director like Gopi sir. The legendary Rekha ma’am started crying after watching the film. She praised my performance and said that she can see maturity in it. Those were golden words for me.

GOPI PUTHRAN, director

Talking about India would be very broad, I would say whoever it resonated with, I can share that insight because there were messages that poured in, whosoever connected, did so because there was a certain honesty with which the message was put across. The unpretentiousness of putting across the message and packaged with a gripping story, I think the combination of both the factors is what has resonated.