Ranveer Singh can’t resist commenting on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram as rumoured wedding approaches

Ranveer Singh is at it again, leaving comments on rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone’s Instagram pictures. On a picture Deepika shared to promote her Evening Standard profile, she quoted designer Marc Jacobs and wrote, “Marc Jacobs once said “let’s do what we love and do a lot of it!”So here goes.” Ranveer took the opportunity to reply, “Marc is right. We should do a lot of it.”

In an earlier picture posted by the actor, which wasn’t even of Deepika but just of a pretty sunset, he wrote, “Hello sunshine,” and added a sunny emoji. In a third picture - a close up - Ranveer pleaded with Deepika to ‘not look at me like that.’

Ranveer and Deepika’s social media interactions picked up pace during the Cannes Film Festival, where Ranveer would leave daily comments on her pictures.

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s pictures.

“Uff yaar!,” he commented on the Deepika’s gorgeous picture from the Met Gala in New York. Deepika returned the favour when she commented a big ‘no’ on Ranveer’s childhood photo of him in a mohawk. Before that, Deepika called Ranveer ‘mine’ in a comment on a hot photo posted by him.

All this PDA has increased speculation that the rumoured couple is finalising wedding plans. According to a recent report, Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in November in either Italy or Bangalore.

The recently appeared on screen together for the third time in the controversial historical epic, Padmaavat. Ranveer will next be seen in Simbaa and Gully Boy.

